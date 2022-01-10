Traders in Sathyamangalam oppose shifting of daily vegetable market

Opposing the Sathyamangalam municipality’s move to shift the daily vegetable market to the weekly market premises, members of Perarignar Anna Weekly Market Small Traders Association submitted a petition to the district administration here on Monday.

Members said that the century-old weekly market functions in Sathyamangalam on Tuesdays with over 500 shops. Despite shortage of space, the market has been functioning all these years as it is the only livelihood for the traders. In 1999, the daily vegetable market functioning at another location was shifted to a portion of the weekly market premises. Though traders faced inconvenience, both the markets functioned. However, it is learnt that there is a proposal to modernise the daily market with a new building that was planned on the premises where the weekly market is functioning. Till completion of works, the daily market would function on the weekly market premises and the Sathyamangalam municipality is taking necessary steps for implementing it, the petition said.

Members said that the municipality’s decision would affect the traders in the weekly market who are already facing space crunch and opposed the move to utilise the space for the daily market. Later, they submitted a petition to the officials at the Collectorate.