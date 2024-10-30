ADVERTISEMENT

Traders in Erode’s Abdul Gani Textile Hub protest roadside vendors disrupting business

Published - October 30, 2024 05:46 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Tension prevailed for a while outside the Abdul Gani Textile Hub (Gani Market) at Panneerselvam Park on Wednesday after traders got into an altercation with roadside textile shops whom they accused of infringing on their business.

The traders, who were looking forward to good business this Deepavali season, found themselves losing out to numerous roadside stalls set up along the stretch fro Panneerselvam Park to Manikoondu and T.V.S Street, forcing them to confront the vendors. The ensuing altercation disrupted vehicle movement for 30 minutes.

Corporation officials and Erode Town police intervened, ordering the removal of encroaching shops. Though the temporary stalls were cleared, vendors returned to the area after the officials departed.

