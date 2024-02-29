Traders in Erode seek allotment of shops in new complex

February 29, 2024 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - ERODE

A section of traders at the Nethaji Vegetable and Fruit Market currently functioning at the V.O.C. Park Ground premises has urged the Corporation to allot shops at the newly constructed complex on R.K.V. Road here.

Over 700 shops that functioned at the market complex on R.K.V. Road was shifted to the ground during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Corporation demolished the old structure in the market and constructed a complex with 268 shops at a cost of ₹29.85 crores. Since all the traders, numbering over 800, could not be accommodated in the new complex, the civic body decided to convert it as a commercial complex that was inaugurated recently.

But traders said the old shops were demolished by the Corporation on assurance that a vegetable market complex would be constructed. “Now, the Corporation has converted it as a commercial complex and auctioning for the shops was held on Thursday,” a wholesaler said. They wanted the complex to function only as a vegetable market and shops be allotted to them.

