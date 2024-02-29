GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Traders in Erode seek allotment of shops in new complex

February 29, 2024 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A section of traders at the Nethaji Vegetable and Fruit Market currently functioning at the V.O.C. Park Ground premises has urged the Corporation to allot shops at the newly constructed complex on R.K.V. Road here.

Over 700 shops that functioned at the market complex on R.K.V. Road was shifted to the ground during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Corporation demolished the old structure in the market and constructed a complex with 268 shops at a cost of ₹29.85 crores. Since all the traders, numbering over 800, could not be accommodated in the new complex, the civic body decided to convert it as a commercial complex that was inaugurated recently.

But traders said the old shops were demolished by the Corporation on assurance that a vegetable market complex would be constructed. “Now, the Corporation has converted it as a commercial complex and auctioning for the shops was held on Thursday,” a wholesaler said. They wanted the complex to function only as a vegetable market and shops be allotted to them.

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.