Traders in Coimbatore expect brisk sales this festival season

Coimbatore

25 September 2021 00:48 IST

With the retail sector stepping into the festival season, traders here are hopeful of good business this year.

The government has relaxed lockdown restrictions and in Coimbatore, the Sunday lockdown has been lifted. So sales should be normal across sectors, they say.

According to the president of the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, M. Balasubramanian, retail trade is seeing signs of revival and expects sales to pick up now. “We do not anticipate major health threats as a large number of people are vaccinated and businesses are following all the safety protocols,” he says.

The retailers have suffered financial crunch because of the lockdown and they cannot afford any large-scale discounts or special offers. They need cash liquidity to sustain businesses, he adds.

B. Sabarinath, president of Coimbatore Jewellers Association, says jewellery retail sales picks up for festival season after Navarathri and goes on for a couple of months. Usually, sales is low during the Tamil month of Puratasi as there are no weddings. This year too it is dull. But traders had seen brisk sales after the lockdown restrictions were relaxed and expect good sales during the festival season too. “All factors are favourable for good sales,” he adds.

A press release from Amazon India said it saw 70 % growth year-on-year in the consumer electronics category in Coimbatore. Ahead of the festival season, Amazon India was expanding its consumer electronics portfolio. Customers were also using different finance options to make purchases.