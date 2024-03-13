GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Traders down shutters to show support to protesting farmers at Talavadi Hills in Erode

March 13, 2024 06:12 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Shops were closed urging the Forest Department to take effective steps to prevent wild animals from venturing out of the forest in Talavadi hills in Erode district in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Shops were closed urging the Forest Department to take effective steps to prevent wild animals from venturing out of the forest in Talavadi hills in Erode district in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Urging the Forest Department to take effective steps to prevent wild animals, particularly elephants, from venturing out of the forest and in to human habitations, over 250 traders in Talavadi hills downed shutters on Wednesday.

Traders in Mysuru Road, Talamalai Road, Kongahalli Road and Sathy Road, besides the bus stand, downed their shutters in solidarity with farmers who called a strike over the trampling to death of a 65-year-old farmer by an elephant at Diginarai village on Tuesday. Since all shops barring medical shops were closed, roads wore a deserted look. However, bus service remained unaffected.

S. Manickam, a farmer, said wild elephants had killed three farmers in the current year besides causing extensive damage to standing crops, including banana plantations. Many fringe villages are located in the forest ranges of Talavadi and Jerahalli and the sharp increase in human-animal conflict in the past few years is a matter of concern. “People live in fear and we want protection for our lives and crops,” he added.

Kumara Ravikumar of Namathu Nilam Namathe Vivasayigal Nala Sangam demanded the digging of new elephant-proof-trenches (EPTs), strengthening existing trenches and installing fences on the forest borders using rail barricades as done in the Biligiri Rangaswamy Temple Tiger Reserve (BRT) in Karnataka’s Chamarajanagar district. Farmers have also demanded that the existing compensation for loss of human lives due to conflict be increased from the present ₹10 lakh to ₹15 lakh, besides providing additional vehicles to the Forest Department for stepping up patrolling.

Later, a petition was submitted by farmers, traders and residents to Talavadi Tahsildar Subramani urging to fulfill their demands.

