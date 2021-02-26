Coimbatore

Traders do not participate in strike

Traders in Coimbatore did not take part in the Bharat Vyapar Bandh called by the Confederation of All India Traders.

President of the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, C. Balasubramanian, said that though several traders here are part of the Confederation, they did not take part in the bandh as they never take part in strikes.

The Confederation called for a nation-wide bandh on Friday against rising fuel prices, glitches in the new e-way bill system, and some of the amendments in GST rules.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 26, 2021 11:46:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/traders-do-not-participate-in-strike/article33945216.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY