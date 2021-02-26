Traders do not participate in strike

Traders in Coimbatore did not take part in the Bharat Vyapar Bandh called by the Confederation of All India Traders.

President of the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, C. Balasubramanian, said that though several traders here are part of the Confederation, they did not take part in the bandh as they never take part in strikes.

The Confederation called for a nation-wide bandh on Friday against rising fuel prices, glitches in the new e-way bill system, and some of the amendments in GST rules.