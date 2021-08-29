Traders demands removal of toll plazas whose contract period is over

Salem

29 August 2021 23:42 IST

Vanigar Sangankalin Peramaippu has demand removal of toll plazas whose contract period is over.

At a zonal meeting held here on Sunday, the organisation passed resolutions, including demanding a single window system for traders to procure all licenses.

Welcoming the decision of the State government to remove toll booths within Chennai Corporation limits, the organisation called for extending the same in Corporation and Municipality limits across the State.

The sangam also demanded removal of cess on agricultural products, including those being brought here from other States. They also demanded the State government to review fixing of rent for shops in Corporation, Municipalities, local bodies in State. The traders also demanded that instead of reviewing license for weighing instruments every year, it should be done once in five years. For successful implementation of the State government’s ban on disposable plastics, ban should also be imposed on raw materials used for manufacturing single-use plastics.

A.M.Vikramaraja and other senior organisation functionaries took part.