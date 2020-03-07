Traders demand speedy completion of road works in Bazaar Street area

Traders on Bazaar Street and nearby lanes have appealed to the Salem Corporation to complete the road works in the area at the earliest as the delay has affected their business.

Under the Smart Cities Mission, the Salem Corporation is redeveloping 11 roads in its limits into Smart Roads.

The Corporation officials said that about 6.23 km of roads were being redeveloped into Smart Roads at ₹37.16 crore.

The roads would have facilities like separate ducts for storm water, electricity cables and telephone cables.

The ducts would take the cables underground and they would be covered with non-slippery marbles, facilitating comfortable commute for pedestrians.

Bazaar Street, First Agraharam and Second Agraharam have been included in the first phase of smart road works. Though the traders welcomed the development works, they requested the civic body to complete the works at the earliest.

One of the traders said that at least 15% of trade had been affected in the area. Many people, including traders in the region, suffered injuries riding through the road which was in a bad shape.

The traders said that once the works were completed, the civic body must ensure that the road was not dug again unnecessarily.

Corporation Commissioner R.Sadheesh said that the smart road works on Bazaar Street and Chinna kadai Veedhi would be completed by March 15. Gravel had been laid and only final works had to be done.

The works at First and Second Agraharam would be completed immediately after this, he said.

The Corporation officials said the delay in completing works for various utility services had affected the progress of the road works.

The works were carried out only at night as the traders complained that the works in the day affected their business.

The officials said that if traffic could be regulated for about 15 days in the area, they would be able to complete the works in the area within the scheduled time.