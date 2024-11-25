Traders demand speedy completion of renovation works at Anna and M.G.R. Markets in Coimbatore

The delay in renovation of Anna Vegetable Market and M.G.R. Market, two of Coimbatore’s oldest markets located on Mettupalayam Road, has led to growing discontent among traders and the public.

Coimbatore Corporation began renovation at Anna Vegetable Market in August 2023 with an estimated budget of ₹3.82 crore. Of the 476 stalls, only 81 have been completed so far, and a new toilet facility constructed over a year ago remains unopened. Traders claim there has been little progress since the initial construction, leaving the renovated stalls unused.

At M.G.R. Market, works to lay a cement road and improve drainage began nearly two years ago, but remain incomplete, with only 70% of the project finished. Traders say that the rainwater runoff from nearby areas causes water stagnation, disrupting movement and creating unhygienic conditions, including mosquito and fly infestations.

The Corporation’s reported decision to auction the renovated shops at Anna Market has added to traders’ concerns. S.V. Chandran, president of the Anna Market Traders’ Association, said they were willing to pay increased rent, even up to ₹3,000 from the current ₹600, but fear losing their shops if they were auctioned. Traders have demanded written assurance that the renovated stalls will be reallocated to them.

A senior Corporation official said the decision on auctioning the renovated shops or fixing rents would be made in the upcoming council meeting. The official also mentioned that the remaining stalls would be completed within five months once the traders vacated their current spaces.

Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabakaran, who inspected the markets on Saturday, said that for M.G.R. Market, the budget had exceeded initial estimates, and re-estimation was under way. He said the pending works would resume soon and that measures would be taken to address water stagnation and other issues. He directed officials to speed up the ongoing works and added that the pending issues at Anna Market would be reviewed.

