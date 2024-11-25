 />

November 25, 2024e-Paper

Traders demand speedy completion of renovation works at Anna and M.G.R. Markets in Coimbatore

Published - November 25, 2024 05:59 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau
Renovated stalls at Anna Vegetable Market remain vacant, with construction work still unfinished.

Renovated stalls at Anna Vegetable Market remain vacant, with construction work still unfinished. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The delay in renovation of Anna Vegetable Market and M.G.R. Market, two of Coimbatore’s oldest markets located on Mettupalayam Road, has led to growing discontent among traders and the public.

Coimbatore Corporation began renovation at Anna Vegetable Market in August 2023 with an estimated budget of ₹3.82 crore. Of the 476 stalls, only 81 have been completed so far, and a new toilet facility constructed over a year ago remains unopened. Traders claim there has been little progress since the initial construction, leaving the renovated stalls unused.

At M.G.R. Market, works to lay a cement road and improve drainage began nearly two years ago, but remain incomplete, with only 70% of the project finished. Traders say that the rainwater runoff from nearby areas causes water stagnation, disrupting movement and creating unhygienic conditions, including mosquito and fly infestations.

The Corporation’s reported decision to auction the renovated shops at Anna Market has added to traders’ concerns. S.V. Chandran, president of the Anna Market Traders’ Association, said they were willing to pay increased rent, even up to ₹3,000 from the current ₹600, but fear losing their shops if they were auctioned. Traders have demanded written assurance that the renovated stalls will be reallocated to them.

Plea not to auction shops at Anna Market in Coimbatore

A senior Corporation official said the decision on auctioning the renovated shops or fixing rents would be made in the upcoming council meeting. The official also mentioned that the remaining stalls would be completed within five months once the traders vacated their current spaces.

Coimbatore Corporation to soon start renovation of three markets in city

Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabakaran, who inspected the markets on Saturday, said that for M.G.R. Market, the budget had exceeded initial estimates, and re-estimation was under way. He said the pending works would resume soon and that measures would be taken to address water stagnation and other issues. He directed officials to speed up the ongoing works and added that the pending issues at Anna Market would be reviewed.

Published - November 25, 2024 05:59 pm IST

Related Topics

Coimbatore / fruit and vegetable / health and hygiene / public works & infrastructure

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.