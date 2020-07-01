Coimbatore

Traders demand alternative place to run their business

Traders at Chinna Kadai Veedhi in Salem staging a road blockade on Wednesday.

Traders at Chinna Kadai Veedhi in Salem staging a road blockade on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: E_LakshmiNarayanan

Demanding alternative place for running their business, traders at Chinna Kadai Veedhi, where 19 traders tested positive and the street was sealed, staged road roko here on Wednesday.

There are over 400 shops selling vegetables, fruits and groceries on the street where 19 traders tested positive. Corporation officials asked all the traders to close their shops and barricades were erected. But traders said that due to lockdown, they have lost their livelihood in the past two months and closure of shops again would result in loss for them. Police personnel pacified them and asked them to cooperate with the officials in controlling the spread of the virus.

But traders wanted alternative place to be provided so that they could relocate their business. Since the rainy season is to begin, they wanted the shops to be located in a protective environment. Corporation officials and the police said that further talks would be conducted. Later, traders withdrew their protest.

