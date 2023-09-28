ADVERTISEMENT

Traders close shops in Chennimalai

September 28, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

 Traders in Chennimalai closed their shops on Thursday urging the district police to take steps to prevent increasing crime.

The strike was called by AIADMK’s Chennimalai Urban and Union wing. The usually busy streets of Raja Street, bus stand area and places in Murugathozhuvu and Pasuvapatti panchayats wore a deserted look. Power looms and textile units also did not function. Only medical shops, shops selling essential commodities and hospitals functioned as usual. Though buses were operated as usual, patronage was less. 

Traders said in April 2022, unidentified persons attacked an elderly couple and robbed them at Kuttakadu in Murugathozhuvu panchayat. While the man died, the woman sustained grievous injuries. “After a year, the accused are still at large,” they added. They pointed out that an elderly couple was murdered on September 9 in the same panchayat and their belongings robbed by unidentified persons. “The accused are still at large,” they said and added that people live in fear in the union. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Erode

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US