Traders close shops in Chennimalai

September 28, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST

Traders in Chennimalai closed their shops on Thursday urging the district police to take steps to prevent increasing crime.

The strike was called by AIADMK’s Chennimalai Urban and Union wing. The usually busy streets of Raja Street, bus stand area and places in Murugathozhuvu and Pasuvapatti panchayats wore a deserted look. Power looms and textile units also did not function. Only medical shops, shops selling essential commodities and hospitals functioned as usual. Though buses were operated as usual, patronage was less.

Traders said in April 2022, unidentified persons attacked an elderly couple and robbed them at Kuttakadu in Murugathozhuvu panchayat. While the man died, the woman sustained grievous injuries. “After a year, the accused are still at large,” they added. They pointed out that an elderly couple was murdered on September 9 in the same panchayat and their belongings robbed by unidentified persons. “The accused are still at large,” they said and added that people live in fear in the union.