Traders close shops in Chennimalai and Perundurai in support of farmers protesting against modernisation of LBP canal

June 12, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - ERODE

Traders running shops in Chennimalai and Perundurai in Erode downed shutters on Monday in support of a section of farmers who are on an indefinite strike for the sixth day opposing the modernisation of Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal.

Farmers said that concrete-lining the canal would prevent the seepage from entering the ground and getting recharged, affecting trees and crops. They wanted the Government Order No. 276 dated November 9, 2020, that paves way for extension, renovation and modernisation of the canal project at ₹ 709.60 crore to be withdrawn and instead, repair works carried out to the damaged sluices and cross masonry structures in the canal.

Talks by Perundurai tahsildar on June 6 and by District Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara on June 7 with the farmers failed as 25 farmers began their indefinite fast at Koorapalayam, near Perundurai, the same day. A strike was called by farmers on Monday that was supported by trade and industrial associations. Power looms in Chennimalai did not function on the day. Except pharmacies, all other shops were closed. Likewise, shops in Perundurai were also closed in support of the strike.

Meanwhile, Keel Bhavani Ayacut Nila Urimaiyalargal Sangam and Keel Bhavani Murai Neer Pasana Vivasayigal Kootamaippu, in a letter to the Chief Minister, blamed the district administration for failing to implement the Madras High Court order. The court had on March 31, 2023, asked the government to resume work from May 1. The letter said works were disrupted by many and the Police Department failed to register their complaints. The letter also blamed the administration for failing to carry out works based on the court’s order and sought the intervention of the Chief Minister.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.