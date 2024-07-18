Traders close shops at Rasipuram against shifting of bus stand

Traders on Thursday closed their shops as a mark of protest against the shifting of Rasipuram bus stand.

Considering the increase in vehicles and traffic congestion, the Rasipuram Municipality decided to shift the bus stand near the Namakkal-Salem National Highway. But some political parties, including the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and some traders’ associations objected to the decision.

As the first phase of the protest, all shops near the bus stand were closed. Except for medical shops and government offices, all other establishments remained closed. Autorickshaws and taxis were also not operated and the daily market was also closed.

