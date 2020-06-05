Traders back at T.K. Market after talks with Coimbatore Corporation

Traders at the T.K. Market in Coimbatore were back in business on Friday.

05 June 2020 22:49 IST

Many traders at the T.K. Market resumed business on Friday. The traders decision to reopen shops followed the T.K. Market Vegetable Traders’ Association petitioning Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani and holding talks with Coimbatore Corporation officials on Thursday.

The Corporation that had closed the market as a step towards battling the spread of COVID-19 had permitted the reopening of shops Friday onwards.

The Association president M. Rajendran said the organisation has told the Corporation at the Thursday meeting that its main demand to the Corporation was that it should permit all the traders to reopen shops and not just a few in the guise of enforcing physical distancing.

It had assured the civic body that the traders would suo moto abide by the physical distancing norms.

Based on its assurance, the Corporation permitted reopening of all shops and on Friday the traders at all the 176 stall shops who paid rent to the Corporation resumed business.

The first day after the leave saw customers turn up in good numbers, but it was fewer than what the Market saw during the pre-COVID-19 days.

The floor shops with and without roofs would become functional from Saturday onwards, Mr. Rajendran said .

The Association was contemplating restricting business hours, carrying out various disinfection measures like placing hand sanitisers, giving masks to customers who did not wear one and restricting entry of customers, he added.