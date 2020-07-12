Coimbatore

Traders at V.O.C. Park Ground demand concrete flooring

Vegetable market at VOC Park Ground in Erode.

Vegetable market at VOC Park Ground in Erode.   | Photo Credit: M_GOVARTHAN

Rain has turned the market slushy affecting movement of vehicles and visitors

With the premises of newly established vegetable shops at the V.O.C. Park Ground turning slushy due to rains, traders wanted concrete flooring to be done on the premises.

Over 800 wholesale and retail shops that functioned at the Nethaji Daily Vegetable and Fruit Market premises on R.K.V. Road was shifted to the Corporation Central Bus Stand and later to the park ground where the civic body established the shops. Later, shops were allotted to the traders and started functioning on the new premises from last week.

Rains for the past two days led to the soil turning slushy affecting the movement of vehicles and the visitors to the market on Friday.

Traders said that their business was affected as shopkeepers and people were facing hardship in moving inside the market.

They said that the corporation had spent over ₹1.5 crore for establishing the new market premises, but without concrete flooring, works were incomplete, they added.

P.P.K. Palanisamy, president, Nethaji Wholesale Daily Vegetable and Fruit Market Association said that trucks carrying vegetables got stuck in the slush and they faced difficulty in unloading the produce. Since the rainy season will begin soon, the corporation should take steps to apply concrete to the floor, he said and wanted the work to be taken up at the earliest.

