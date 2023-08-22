HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Traders at Gani Market down shutters opposing Erode Corporation’s notice to vacate shops

August 22, 2023 05:26 pm | Updated 05:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A few shops at the Gani Textile Market in Erode that remained closed on Tuesday.

A few shops at the Gani Textile Market in Erode that remained closed on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

With the Corporation serving notice to 240 shopkeepers at the E.K.M. Abdul Gani Textile Market (Gani Market) at Panneerselvam Park to vacate the shops, traders closed their shops for the day, here on Tuesday. 

As many as 1,000 textile shops, both weekly and daily, were functioning on the market premises for 45 years that witness brisk business from Monday afternoon to Tuesday evening. In 2019, the civic body began constructing the modernised textile hub with 262 shops. The traders wanted priority to be given to the existing traders in allocation of shops on the new premises and opposed auctioning of shops. But the Corporation said the shops would be allotted only through general auctioning. The traders filed a case in the Madras High Court. The court, in its order, asked 106 traders to vacate the shops, while the civic body asked another 134 traders to vacate the shops. A total of 240 shopkeepers were asked to vacate the shops. 

Members of the Erode Gani Market Weekly Textile Traders’ Association said they were paying all the taxes to the Corporation without delay. They wanted priority to be given to traders who were already running their shops in the old structures that were demolished for constructing the complex. They wanted the deposits and rent for the new shops to be reduced as all of them were small traders. 

The traders met Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy who assured to take up the issue with the District Collector.

Related Topics

Erode / Coimbatore

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.