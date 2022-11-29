Traders’ associations in Krishnagiri slam GST officials ‘test purchases’ based fine levies

  1. EPaper
November 29, 2022 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Members of traders’ associations staging a demonstration in Krishnagiri on Tuesday.

Members of traders’ associations staging a demonstration in Krishnagiri on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

 Krishnagiri Traders’ Associations Federation has slammed the levy of fines on retailers on the basis of “test purchases” carried out by the GST officials here on Tuesday.

In a protest demonstration, various traders’ association took exception to a notice issued by the GST authorities dated November 6 stating that there would ‘test purchases’ carried out in order to ensure tax compliance through billing.

According to the traders associations, small retail outlets are already paying taxes through their original purchases and were unable to afford systematic billing. In the name of test purchases, fines upto ₹20,000 is levided by the GST officials. There are various container movements that were circumventing tax compliance and they are let off, while small retailers are being hauled up for non-compliance, according to the associations. 

The traders associations demanded that such test purchases be stopped immediately.

