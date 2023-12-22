ADVERTISEMENT

Traders asked to ensure name boards are displayed in Tamil

December 22, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Assistant Commissioner of Labour (Enforcement) in-charge T. Murugesan has asked shops, commercial establishments, hotels and traders to ensure name boards are displayed in Tamil without fail.

A release said Mr. Murugesan held a meeting with trade and industrial associations, small trader associations, and hotel associations on Thursday during which it was decided that the size of letters in Tamil, English and other language in the name board should be in the 5:3:2 ratio. He said as per the existing laws, placing name boards in Tamil is mandatory in the State and if violated, a fine can be levied. He asked the association and its members to adhere to the rules, the release added.

