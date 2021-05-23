Traders asked to approach Corporation to sell vegetables

Coimbatore Corporation has asked traders to approach its officers to obtain permit to sell vegetables and fruits during the lockdown period that starts Monday.

According to a release from the civic body, traders in T.K. Market, Ramar Kovil Market, Gandhipuram Market, Anna Market on Mettupalayam Road could approach the zonal assistant commissioner if they wished to sell vegetables using their vehicles.

Those desirous of selling vegetables in East Zone should approach Assistant Commissioner in-charge Gnanavel (94421-04113), West Zone AC Sundarraj (94421-04146), North Zone AC Mahesh Kanagaraj (98940-99024), South Zone AC Saravanan (94425-01877) and Central Zone AC Sivasubramaniam (94892-06055).

Assistant Commissioner, Revenue, M. Annadurai (94437-99212) would coordinate the entire operation.

The release also said that volunteers willing to sell vegetables during the lockdown were also welcome and they would do well to approach officer Senthilkumar Rathinam (94437-99201) for further details.

Sources said that the civic body had worked out the operational details with the Agriculture Marketing Department that managed the farmers’ markets. The civic body had given 50 vehicles to the Department, which would identify and authorise the farmers or traders to sell vegetables.

Likewise, the Corporation would authorise the traders from the aforementioned retail vegetable markets. This would be after verifying the identity of the traders and the vehicle to be used.

They also said that the Corporation had planned to deploy a vehicle with vegetables and fruits for every two wards and there would be a minimum of 50 vehicles.

The civic body was welcome to having more vehicles to supply the vegetables and fruits but each vehicle would sell only within a specified area. This was to ensure that vehicles reached all the 100 wards.

Besides, the Corporation would also make public the price at which the vegetables or fruits should be sold, the sources said and added that for the price fixation mechanism, the civic body had approached the Department.

Vegetable markets to remain shut for a week

Wholesale and retail vegetable markets in the city will remain shut for a week from Monday because of total lockdown in the State.

At Anna Market, the traders said that 150 vegetable shops will remain closed. It will not be possible to sell vegetables in vehicles as the traders will not be able to purchase vegetables from other markets, unload and distribute it to different areas in the city, said a trader.

At MGR market, which is the wholesale market, the traders said there was hardly any option available. Either the markets should be opened or it will remain totally shut.

TK Market saw people rush for vegetables since early Sunday morning and the vegetable supply to the market continued till evening. Most of the vegetables were sold at more than ₹100 a kg in the morning. The prices dropped in the evening.

During the lockdown period, some vegetables can be sourced from farmers in and around Coimbatore. However, the government should support the traders to sell vegetables in vehicles during the lockdown, said a wholesale trader at the market.