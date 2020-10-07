Traders allowed to purchase vegetables at farmers’ market after 7 a.m.

Farmers at the Uzhavar Sandhai at Sampath Nagar have been allowed to sell vegetables to consumers till 7 a.m. after which they were permitted to sell to traders.
A total of 630 farmers were registered with the shandy that functions from 5.30 a.m. to 8 a.m. everyday. Due to COVID-19 and in the absence of public transportation, less than 130 farmers turn up every day now.
Officials received complaints that farmers were selling their produce to traders and vegetables were not available for the public. Hence, farmers were asked to sell their produce first to the public and later to the traders after 7 a.m. However, farmers said that they will sell their produce directly to traders and not to the public. They also staged a sit-in-protest at the shandy on October 5 and officials held talks with them. Shops were not opened on the day and farmers left the premises with their produce.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, traders were stopped at the entrances and were allowed to enter the premises only after 7 a.m. Officials said that the system ensured availability of sufficient quantities of vegetables for the public.
