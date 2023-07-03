Trade unions urge Erode Corporation to give wages to workers during strike period

July 03, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - ERODE

Trade unions have urged the Erode Corporation to give wages to conservancy workers who were on strike for nine days opposing outsourcing of solid waste management activities.

A petition submitted by the four trade unions to the Corporation Commissioner said that after the civic body invited tender to select a service provider to take over the solid waste management works, trade unions opposed it and served strike notice on May 29. After talks with the Labour Department failed, workers went on a flash strike on June 7 and on indefinite strike from June 23 to 30. The civic body held talks with the trade unions on June 30 and the strike was withdrawn.

The petition said that about 1,000 tonnes of solid waste accumulated in all the 60 wards and workers, after returning to work, started to clear it. Since workers were carrying out their duties, wages should be given to them for the strike period. The petition said that workers should be given the wages for those nine days so that they do not face hardship.