Trade unions urge Erode Corporation to cancel contract awarded to a private firm for solid waste management

October 10, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Conservancy workers collecting solid waste from households in Erode on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Trade unions have urged the Erode Corporation to cancel the contract awarded to a private firm to implement solid waste management in all the 60 wards and also demanded payment of daily wages to conservancy workers as per the government order.

Four trade unions, Erode District Rural Development and Urban Local Bodies Workers’ Association (affiliated to CITU), Erode District Local Bodies Workers’ Association (AITUC), Erode District Local Bodies General Workers’ Development Association (LPF), and Adi Tamilar Thuimai Thozhilali Peravai, have formed Federation of All Trade Unions to voice concerns of workers in the civic body.

In a petition to the Corporation Commissioner, the federation objected to the move to outsource works when the tender was floated in June as it would affect the livelihood of workers. It had demanded that the civic body continue the current practice of recruiting conservancy workers directly. But, the civic body cited the move as a government policy and issued a work order to a Salem-based firm.

Staff from the firm began ground-level planning in the zonal offices to commence work even without the knowledge of the workers. The firm had reportedly told conservancy workers that they would be paid ₹500 per day, while drivers and supervisors would be paid ₹600 a day.

“Workers were forced to accept low wages,” the petition said and added that it was against the law. The petition wanted wages to be paid to workers as per the government order and also opposed the move to reduce the workforce.

A total of 257 tonnes of waste was generated each day in the corporation and the firm was given a contract for₹43.60 crore for solid waste management. The firm is expected to commence its operation soon.

