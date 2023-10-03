HamberMenu
Trade unions stage protest in Hosur

October 03, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Central Trade Unions staged a protest demonstration in Hosur on Tuesday.

Central Trade Unions staged a protest demonstration in Hosur on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

All Central Trade Unions and United Farmers’ Federations staged a black flag protests here as part of the nation-wide protests by the trade unions here on Tuesday.

The protests were staged against the alleged anti-farmer and anti-worker policies of the Union government here. The protesters recalling the three farm laws that were repealed after protracted farmers protests and the mowing down of farmers by a BJP leader in Uttar Pradesh, slammed the BJP government for its anti-people policies.  

The nine years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi rule has hurt farmers and the working class, and the various policies had pushed people into greater precarity, the trade unions said.

The protesters demanded roll back of “weakening of labour laws” in favour of big corporates by the government. The trade unions also called for the minimum wage of ₹26,000 for workers.

