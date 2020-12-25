Trade unions seek reopening of all NTC mills

COIMBATORE

25 December 2020 23:53 IST

With the National Textile Corporation (NTC) deciding to reopen three of its textile mills in Tamil Nadu, trade unions here have demanded the reopening of all the mills.

NTC has seven mills in Tamil Nadu and one in Puducherry. These employ nearly 7,000 workers, including temporary workers.

Advertising

Advertising

The NTC management said it would start operation at its mills in phases. In the first phase, six mills, including three in Tamil Nadu and one in Kerala, would start operations. The mills remained shut since the lockdown was announced in March.

M. Arumugam, State secretary of AITUC, said the NTC management here had not held talks with the unions so far on how they planned to go ahead and operate the mills. If the government had decided to operate the mills, it was not difficult to operate all the mills. If there were financial constraints, the Central Government should bring in the funds required and resume operations at all the mills. The workers would be unhappy and concerned if only a few mills were operated. This would create uncertainty among the workers, he said. Hence, the demand of the unions was to take steps and operate all the mills.