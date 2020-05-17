Trade unions seek Collector’s intervention

Representatives from trade unions petitioned Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan on Thursday alleging that workers in cotton mills across Tiruppur district had not received their salaries during the lockdown period.

The petition was submitted by representatives from INTUC, LPF, AITUC, CITU, MLF and BMS. According to the petition, about 1 lakh workers are employed in over 300 cotton mills at Dharapuram, Avinashi, Palladam, Udumalpet and Madathukulam. The workers had allegedly not received any wages in the past 45 days despite the directions provided by State and Central governments, the petition said. The trade unions requested Mr. Vijayakarthikeyan to take suitable action in this regard.