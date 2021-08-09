Trade unions protest against Central govt.’s policies

Stating that the policies of the Central government benefits only the corporates and are against the welfare of people and labourers, members of various central trade unions staged a protest at Veerappanchatiram here on Monday.

The members said Mahatma Gandhi launched the Quit India Movement on August 9, 1942 to protest against the British rule in the country.

“But now, we have to observe the day as ‘Save India Day’ as the policies of the Centre are affecting people in the country,” they said. The government’s policies favoured only the corporates.

“They are anti-people and anti-workers,” they said.

The disinvestment proposal of public sector undertakings including banks and industries, Life Insurance Corporation of India, BSNL, railways and power sector was a direct attack on the nation’s economy.

Farm bills

The three farm bills were against the interest of the farming community and were intended to benefit only the corporates, they said.

The members said amendments to labour laws took away the basic rights of the working force in the country and wanted them dropped. They wanted steps to control the fuel and LPG price rise and increase the number of working days under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. They wanted free vaccination and increase in allocation for healthcare.

The protest was led by AITUC State secretary S. Chinnasamy.