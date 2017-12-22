Trade unions plan to increase auto fare from January 1

Major trade unions in Coimbatore district have decided to increase autorickshaw fare from January 1.

It was a collective decision taken by the 12 trade unions including the ruling Anna Thozhil Sangam and BMS, said P.K. Sukumaran, general secretary of the Kovai District Auto Labourers Association, affiliated to CITU, here on Thursday.

However, the rules permit only the government and State Transport Authority to fix fares.

Almost three years and four months had lapsed after the government had revised the auto fares based on the directions of the Madras High Court. The previous revision was effected from November 18, 2014. After this, the price of petrol, diesel and auto gas had been revised multi-fold. When the government was not fair on its part to reduce the fuel price whenever the crude oil price tumbled at international level, how could they expect the auto drivers to burn their fingers by collecting a low fare?, Mr. Sukumaran questioned.

As per the directions of the Madras High Court, the government should take initiative to revise the auto fare once in two years. The government was not able to take any concrete decision, hence, to protect the interests of the auto drivers, the trade unions unanimously decided to collect increased/reasonably justifying fare from the public effective from Jan. 1. The unions decided to collect a minimum fare of ₹ 30 for the first 1.5 km and after that ₹ 15 per km.

They prepared a fare chart to distribute it to the members. As per the chart, the minimum fare was ₹ 30 for the first 1.5 km and a maximum of ₹ 383 for a distance of 25 km. The difference worked out to be ₹ 79.60 over and above the present fare of ₹ 303.40, Mr. Sukumaran added.

When contacted S. Udhayakumar, Regional Transport Officer, Coimbatore Central, said that the government was in the process of revision of the fare. At this juncture, autocratic move of the trade unions was unwarranted. Of the authorities received complaints from the public, action would be taken as per rules, he added.