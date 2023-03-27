Trade unions oppose move to outsource jobs in Erode Corporation

March 27, 2023 05:42 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST - ERODE

Various trade unions opposed the move of the Corporation to outsource the jobs of unskilled workers and wanted minimum wages for workers ensured.

A meeting, led by AITUC district president S. Chinnasamy, was conducted here recently in which members of various trade unions took part.

A resolution said the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department issued an order No: 152 dated October 20, 2022, that said vacancies for the post of conservancy workers, Thuimai Paniyalargal, supervisors, drivers, typists, record clerks, unskilled workers, office assistants, night duty watchmen and tax collectors should be filled through outsourcing and they would not be a permanent staff. The order said workers, who were in service, could continue till their retirement while vacancies should be filled only through outsourcing.

“The order fixes only 172 workers as permanent staff in the Erode Corporation while other works will be outsourced,” the resolution said and added that the order was against social justice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another resolution said over 1,000 workers were serving as self-help group committees in the Corporation for many years on a daily wage basis. “The jobs of workers who had served for 480 days should be regularised and they should be provided time scale pay,” the resolution said.

Another resolution wanted minimum wages provided to the workers as fixed by the government. “As per the order of the Commissioner of Labour, Chennai, the monthly minimum wage for a conservancy worker is ₹18,848,” the resolution said and wanted it implemented.

The members decided to meet the District Collector and Corporation officials on Tuesday and submit a petition.