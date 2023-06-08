Trade unions in Erode to decide on indefinite strike on June 12

June 08, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - ERODE

Three trade unions that had served notice to the Corporation to begin their indefinite strike from June 15 have decided to wait for the civic body’s reply on June 12 and plan their further course of action.

Opposing the Corporation’s move to outsource the conservancy work and demanding that workers, who had worked for 480 days, should be made permanent, Erode District Rural Development and Urban Local Bodies Workers Association (affiliated to CITU), Erode District Local Bodies Workers Association (AITUC) and Erode District Local Bodies General Workers Development Association (LPF) served strike notice recently.

On Wednesday, over 500 conservancy workers boycotted their works and staged a sit-in-protest on the premises of the civic body till evening. Later, trade union representatives met Mayor S. Nagarathinam and Corporation Commissioner P. Janaki Raveendran and held talks. In the evening, the Labour Department organised a meeting with trade union representatives in which their demands were explained.

Conservancy workers were paid a daily wage of ₹707 and the State government for the year 2023-24 had increased it by ₹18. Hence, the Corporation was asked to pay the wage of ₹725 from April 1, 2023. The representatives wanted temporary workers, including women self-help group members, who had worked for 480 days, made permanent. They strongly opposed the move to outsource the solid waste management activities and wanted the works carried out by the existing workers. They also wanted the salary paid on the first of every month.

Corporation officials sought time to respond to their demands till noon on June 12. S. Chinnasamy, district president of AITUC, said they would wait for the Corporation’s reply after which they would decide on the next move.