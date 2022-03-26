Trade unions in Coimbatore to take part in nation-wide bandh

March 26, 2022 15:28 IST

More than seven trade unions here will take part in the two-day national strike on March 28 and 29.

M. Arumugam, former MLA and AITUC leader, told presspersons here on Saturday that the union members will not work on the two days and will take part in protests to be staged at all the 10 Assembly constituencies on March 28. They will also stage a demonstration in front of the Collectorate here on March 29. The unions are protesting against monetisation of assets planned by the Union government and have demanded withdrawal of the four labour codes. The codes have taken away the rights of the workers, they said. The government should give ₹7,500 a month for each worker affected by the pandemic.

The strike is for the public and to protect the country’s economy. Hence, the public should extend support to it, he said.

Construction workers affiliated to the AITUC have said in a press release that they will take part in the protest.