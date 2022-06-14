Trade unions in Coimbatore stage protest demanding reopening of NTC mills

Members of various trade unions observed a fast here on Tuesday demanding reopening of the National Textile Corporation (NTC) mills in the country.

“Save NTC” movement, formed by NTC trade unions across the country, organised protests on Tuesday in nine States were there are NTC mills. This included Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Karnataka, and Kerala.

In Tamil Nadu, the unions members observed a fast in Coimbatore and at Kalayarkoil in Sivaganga district and a protest in Ramanathapuram district.

“There is no clear indication from the Union government if they plan to run the mills or not. The government stopped operating the 23 NTC mills in the country in 2020 when COVID-19 spread began in the country. It is possible to run the mills and earn profits too. Three of the mills are modernised already and the rest can be modernised with funds from selling excess lands of the NTC mills. The market is huge for textile products. Even if NTC units take up the uniform orders for various government services, the market will be huge. According to the existing norms, the funds from NTC should be used only for the development of NTC mills. The government should not look at reopening all the NTC units,” said HMS leader T.S. Rajamani.

The trade unions have also appealed to the State government to take up the issue with the Union government as there are seven NTC mills in the State, including five in Coimbatore district. These mills, with nearly two lakh spindles, employ about 4,500 workers in total. The unions said if the Centre is not reopening the mills, the State should take over the mills, said AITUC leader M. Arumugam.