Trade unions in Coimbatore hoist flag

COIMBATORE

26 January 2022 18:36 IST

About 200 members of various trade unions hoisted the National flag here on Wednesday and took a pledge to protect the basic rights of workers and ensure peace in the country.

The members of the unions planned to take a two-wheeler rally from Sivananda Colony to Gandhipuram and hoist the flag. However, with the police denying permission for the rally, they assembled at Gandhipuram and hoisted the flag. The participants also took a pledge that they will ensure protection of rights of workers, tribal people, and farmers, the Constitution, and secularism.

This is the second year that the trade unions are hoisting the National flag for Republic Day here at a joint programme.

The workers also protested the Central government’s plan to privatise PSUs and demanded measures to generate jobs for youth, and ensure protection of women. The unions will also participate in the two-day all- India strike next month.