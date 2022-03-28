Trade unions, government employees stage protest in Coimbatore

Members of various trade unions staging a road blockade near the Coimbatore Collectorate on Monday. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

March 28, 2022 18:06 IST

Members of various trade unions staged a protest in front of the Coimbatore Collectorate on Monday against the Central Government and its policies.

AITUC leader and former MLA M. Arumugham said the Central Government that favoured big corporate companies had through its policies hit hard at small and medium enterprises, which were reeling under price rise.

The Government's policies had also affected the common man, who now had to brave the rise in fuel prices as well.

The AITUC, LPF, INTUC, CITU, AICCTU, MLF, HMS, STU and several others participated in the 48-hour protest highlighting a 14- point agenda that also included opposition to privatisation of public sector undertakings.

Noon meal workers seek job regularisation

Tamil Nadu Anganwadi Uzhiyur Matrum Uthaviyalar Sangam members staged a separate protest in front of the Collectorate.

The protesting noon meal workers demanded that the noon meal scheme should not be privatised, they be provided insurance cover, their services be regularised and paid salary and pension on a par with government employees and be given an advance of ₹ 10,000 a month to meet vegetable and LPG cylinder expenses for the kitchen.

The Tamil Nadu Government Employees’ Union also staged a protest demanding reversion to the old pension scheme, filling up vacant posts and giving up move to recruit persons on contract.

The Coimbatore City Police personnel at the Collectorate removed more than 100 protesters.