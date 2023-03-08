Trade unions demand equal pay for equal work

March 08, 2023 05:33 pm | Updated 05:33 pm IST

Stating that women should be paid on a par with men in all jobs, members of various trade unions took out a march and staged a demonstration on the occasion of International Women’s Day here on Wednesday.

Members said that though the day is observed across the world on March 8, women continue to be paid less than men for the same kind of work. They said that women continue to be suppressed in society and wanted 33% reservation for women in Parliament and also wanted new jobs to be created in all the sectors.

Their other demands include ensuring 200 days of work for farm workers and ensuing wage of ₹600 a day, repealing the four labour codes framed by amalgamating 44 central labour laws, create jobs for over one crore youth, fix minimum support price (MSP) for all farm products, stop privatising public sector undertakings and stop using Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against people who fight for their democratic rights.