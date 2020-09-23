Trade unions condemn dilution of labour codes

Trade unions affiliated to various parties staged a protest demonstration here over a slew of demands, while condemning the Centre and the State governments for dilution of labour codes and improvisation of workers.

The protests led by the CITU, AITUC, LPF,INTUC, HMS, AICCTU condemned the non-payment of wages to workers and the lay-off during COVID-19. The unions demanded that the government call tripartite meetings with the trade unions and roll back the COVID-19 time dilution of labour codes.

They also dubbed the insistence on phones by unorganised sector labourers for registration with the welfare boards through an OTP as “cruel” forcing digital consumption on those engaged in physical labour and eking out a living with bare minimum wages.

The unions also demanded that the government provide ₹7,500 per family for the lockdown period. The government should ensure payment of relief of ₹22,500 for the three months of April, May and June for joblessness.

The unions demanded registration of migration workers and creating a database for them in the light of the sufferings the workforce underwent during lockdown. The unions also slammed the disinvestment of Public Sector undertakings and called for protection of PSUs.