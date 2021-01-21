Trade unions call for reopening of all NTC mills

Trade unions in Coimbatore have appealed to the Central government to operate all the 23 National Textile Corporation (NTC) mills in the country.
In a memorandum submitted to the Standing Committee on Labour in Coimbatore on Wednesday, the unions said the NTC mills stopped production last year when the nation-wide lockdown was announced to control the spread of COVID-19. Recently, two of the seven NTC mills in Tamil Nadu resumed production.
The NTC mills in the State provide employment to about 13,000 workers and they get just 50 % of the monthly wages now. The unions said the NTC has adequate funds with it and it should start operating all the mills so that workers get full wages.
In another memorandum submitted to the Committee, former MLA M. Arumugam demanded an increase in daily wages for plantation workers in Valparai. He said while the workers in Kerala got ₹403 a day, those in Valparai got only ₹ 335.
Further, the management deducted the local tax that should be paid to the local bodies. He said the daily wage should be increased to ₹600 and there should be no deductions from it. The workers should have access to proper medical facilities and the government should construct houses for the plantation workers on its lands, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath