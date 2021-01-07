Coimbatore

Trade union stages protest against farm laws

Support for farmers: Members of the CITU staging a road blockade near the Coimbatore Collectorate on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M
COIMBATORE 07 January 2021
Updated: 07 January 2021 00:26 IST

Members of CITU staged a road blockade in front of the Collectorate here on Wednesday in support of the farmers protesting in New Delhi against the farm laws.

Over 100 of them, who took out a rally and staged a road blockade were arrested and later released by the police.

The trade union members demanded repeal of the farm laws and expressed support to the farmers, who were protesting in Punjab, Haryana, and New Delhi.

