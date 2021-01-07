Coimbatore

Trade union stages protest against farm laws

Support for farmers: Members of the CITU staging a road blockade near the Coimbatore Collectorate on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

Members of CITU staged a road blockade in front of the Collectorate here on Wednesday in support of the farmers protesting in New Delhi against the farm laws.

Over 100 of them, who took out a rally and staged a road blockade were arrested and later released by the police.

The trade union members demanded repeal of the farm laws and expressed support to the farmers, who were protesting in Punjab, Haryana, and New Delhi.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 7, 2021 12:27:09 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/trade-union-stages-protest-against-farm-laws/article33514913.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY