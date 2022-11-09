Trade union leaders meet Textile secretary

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
November 09, 2022 20:04 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A group of trade union leaders from Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra met Textile Secretary Rachna Shah and Chairman and Managing Director of National Textile Corporation Pravakta Verma in New Delhi on Wednesday and demanded clarity on operation of NTC mills.

ADVERTISEMENT

T.S. Rajamani, a co-ordinator of Save NTC, said the delegation said the ministry should clarify its decision regarding operating the NTC mills in the country. The union leaders also sought payment of gratuity and bonus arrears to the workers at the earliest.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

He added that the officials had said that a decision on operating the NTC mills will be a policy decision of the government and the demands of the unions will be presented to the government. Efforts will be taken to pay the wage arrears to the workers by the end of this month and payment of bonus and gratuity arrears will also be decided by the ministry.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore
textile and clothing
labour dispute

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app