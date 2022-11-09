Trade union leaders meet Textile secretary

A group of trade union leaders from Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra met Textile Secretary Rachna Shah and Chairman and Managing Director of National Textile Corporation Pravakta Verma in New Delhi on Wednesday and demanded clarity on operation of NTC mills.

T.S. Rajamani, a co-ordinator of Save NTC, said the delegation said the ministry should clarify its decision regarding operating the NTC mills in the country. The union leaders also sought payment of gratuity and bonus arrears to the workers at the earliest.

He added that the officials had said that a decision on operating the NTC mills will be a policy decision of the government and the demands of the unions will be presented to the government. Efforts will be taken to pay the wage arrears to the workers by the end of this month and payment of bonus and gratuity arrears will also be decided by the ministry.