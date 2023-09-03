Trade union leaders in Coimbatore discuss NTC workers’ issues with Textile Minister

September 03, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Trade union leaders met Union Textile Minister Piyush Goyal in Coimbatore recently and plan to meet him again to find a solution at the earliest to the problems faced by the National Textile Mill workers.

“The Minister assured us that the dues to be paid to the workers will be disbursed as soon as funds were made available for NTC. He also said the Public Sector Undertakings Committee had not agreed for reopening of the mills and a decision in this regard will be taken,” said T.S. Rajamani of HMS.

In a memorandum submitted to the Minister, the trade unions said the mills are closed for more than 30 months and the workers were getting just 50% wages. They should get the full wages and the mandatory dues to be paid to them should be disbursed immediately. The government should reopen the mills and operate them for the benefit of the workers, the unions said.

