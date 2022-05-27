Trade union leaders from Coimbatore meet T.N. Textile Minister

May 27, 2022 18:52 IST

Trade union leaders met Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R. Gandhi on Friday and explained the need for the State government to take up the issue of National Textile Corporation (NTC) mills with the Union government.

According to HMS leader T.S. Rajamani, the trade union leaders had submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin recently. They held a meeting with the Minister for Textiles on Friday.

They pointed out that since mid-May 2020, the mills remain closed. The NTC had nearly ₹2,000 crore with it and its lands in Tamil Nadu were worth ₹6,000 crore. So, there was potential for the NTC management to modernise the mills and run them.

Nearly 5,000 direct workers had been affected because the seven NTC mills in Tamil Nadu had stopped production for two years now. Since the mills were not operational, the workers were getting just 50 % wages and had lost all the other benefits.

The trade unions had called for a fast in Coimbatore, Kamudhakudi (Ramanathapuram district) and Kalaiyarkoil (Sivaganga district) on June 14, demanding reopening of the mills as protests by Save NTC movement would be held in nine States on the same day.

They also urged the State government to take up the issue with the Centre.