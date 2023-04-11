Trade union demands payment of wage arrears to NTC workers

April 11, 2023 05:27 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST

The Coimbatore and Periyar District Dravida Textile Mill Workers’ Union has demanded payment of wage arrears to workers of National Textile Corporation (NTC) mills.

In a resolution passed at a meeting of the Union recently, it said the NTC mills were closed when the pandemic spread in 2020 and since then workers of the NTC mills were receiving 50 % wages. However, for the last five months, they have not received any wages. Those who are still going to the mills to maintain the power house or as watchmen are not paid any wages. The union condemned this and demanding the Central government and the NTC management to pay the wage arrears to the workers. Since the NTC is not paying the wages, the workers not getting statutory benefits such as Provident Fund and ESI too, it said.

Further, over 100 retired workers of NTC have not received gratuity for the last three years. “It is illegal to not pay the gratuity to the retired workers,” the Union said. The NTC management should calculate the interest payable for this amount and pay it to the retired workers, it said.

The government should ensure that each retired mill workers gets ₹9000 monthly as pension, it added.