Trade, industrial associations want closure of industries from May 21 to 23

Erode

20 May 2021 22:07 IST

All the trade and industrial associations in the district have urged traders, commercial establishments and industries to voluntarily halt their operations for three days from May 21 to 23 to support the State government’s effort to contain the virus.

In a joint release from the Confederation of Indian Industry, Erode District Small Industries’ Association, Federation of All Traders and Industry Association of Erode District and All Traders Association to all its members, they said that industrial activities are taking place following the government’s norms to ensure safety for all. The release said that the district had reported over 1,500 COVID-19 positive cases on Tuesday, followed by over 1,300 cases on Wednesday. “With spike in cases, the demand for oxygen beds had gone up causing hardship to the patients,” the release said.

“Realising our social responsibility, all the industries, except industries involved in essential and food services should voluntarily stop functioning from Friday to Sunday,” the release urged. Since the government’s action alone cannot contain the spread of the virus, it is essential that we extend our support to the fullest by taking the necessary step, the release said.

