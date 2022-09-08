Trade body seeks reopening of micro units sealed by Coimbatore Corporation

Action taken against at least 100 units in the last three years, based on complaints by residents. A committee of officials from the departments concerned should be formed for consultation before action is taken, says trade body

The Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Tiny Enterprises has appealed to the district administration to reopen two micro units that were sealed by Coimbatore Corporation recently.

J. James, president of the Association, claimed that the two units were functioning in the locality for more than two decades and were surrounded by more cottage industries. A resident, who lives at least two streets away, had given a complaint to Coimbatore Corporation two years ago, complaining of air and sound pollution. The Corporation had sent notices to the units twice and sealed the units on September 2.

The Association submitted a petition to the district Collector GS Sameeran on Wednesday seeking reopening of the units.

Mr. James added that officials of the District Industries Centre (DIC) have inspected the two units that were sealed recently and will submit a report to the Collector.

“There are nearly 20,000 micro, small and medium-scale units in the city employing about 2.5 lakhs people. There are several areas in Coimbatore city where industries and houses are located next to each other for several years.

The Corporation has taken action against at least 100 units in the last three years, based on complaints by the residents. The district administration should form a committee of officials from the departments concerned and if there are complaints against the units, it should be referred to the committee before action is taken,” he said.