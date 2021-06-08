Coimbatore

Trade associations to close their shops at 1 p.m. from today

Members of the Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangangalin Peramaippu has said that grocery shops associated with ten trade associations in the corporation limits will function only from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. from Wednesday.

In a petition to the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Erode Town, they said that the State government, while extending the lockdown, allowed standalone provision shops and grocery stores to function from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Since COVID-19 positive cases continue to be on the rise in the district and considering the welfare of traders and the public, members of the ten trade associations unilaterally agreed to reduce the working hours”, they said.

Trader associations in Karungalpalayam, Ashokapuram, Periya Agraharam, R.N. Pudur, Periya Semur, Surampatti, Manickampalayam, Moolapalayam, Veerappanchatiram and Moolapattarai will run the shops only till 1 p.m., they added.


