Trade associations in Erode urge government to reduce power charges

October 09, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Members of Federation of All Trade and Industry Associations of Erode District at the Erode Collectorate to submit petition on Monday.

Members of Federation of All Trade and Industry Associations of Erode District at the Erode Collectorate to submit petition on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Members of Federation of All Trade and Industry Associations of Erode District (FATIA) have  urged the State government to reduce electricity charges and submitted a petition to Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara here on Monday.

Let by federation president V.K. Rajamanickam and general secretary P. Ravichandran, the members came to the Collectorate during the weekly grievances meeting. They said there were over 20,000 micro, small and medium-scale enterprises (MSMEs) across the district providing jobs to over four lakh workers. Due to poor export orders, productivity dropped to less than 50% in the last few years.

Mr. Rajamanickam said the federation comprised 75 associations and all the industries were facing many challenges over the years leading to closure of units. “Increase in electricity charges is a big blow to all the industries,” he said and urged the government to withdraw the hike in charges, exempt from peak hour charges and remove costs for rooftop solar energy generation.

The president said though the issue was taken up with the State government many times, the problem remained unresolved. The petition urged the Collector to take up their problem with the government for a favourable solution at the earliest. Pressing their demands, the members also hoisted black flags in industries across the district.

