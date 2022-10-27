Trade and industry to function on October 31 in Coimbatore

Majority of the trade and industry in the city are expected to continue operations on October 31 (Monday).

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called for a bandh in the city on October 31 condemning the State government for “negligently handling the investigation” of the recent car blast case.

According to J. James, president of Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Micro Enterprises, micro units in the district usually do not participate in bandhs called by political parties and hence, will continue to operate on Monday.

V. Thirugnanam, president of Coimbatore District Small Industries Association, said the district administration has assured protection to trade and industry that keep their shutters open on Monday. “We will run the units on October 31 as the government has assured protection,” he said.

President of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, B. Sriramulu, said the government and the district administration have appealed for normalcy in the district. After 1998 incidents, trade and industry in the district were affected badly for a long time. People want only peace now and the trade will extend its co-operation to the government for maintaining peace, he said.